A mandatory level of English proficiency will be introduced for civil servants and rectors

The Cabinet of Ministers approved English proficiency requirements for some civil servants and leaders in the field of education and science.

This was reported by the Ministry of Education and Science.

For the highest-ranking positions — in particular, heads of local administrations and their deputies — a minimum level of B1 on the CEFR scale has been established.

For heads of universities and scientific institutions, the requirements are higher — not lower than B2. For other positions, the level will be determined depending on the duties. The government also allowed partial replacement of English with another official EU language — if its level is not lower than B2.

The new rules will come into effect several years after martial law ends. The requirements will apply only to certain positions, not all civil servants or educators.

The Ministry of Education and Science explains that the decision does not require additional costs, but means that future candidates will have to confirm their level of English.

The CEFR (Common European Framework of Reference) scale is an international system for assessing foreign language proficiency developed by the Council of Europe. It divides knowledge into 6 levels (from A1 to C2) in three main groups (A, B, C).

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