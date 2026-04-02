The General Staff simplified the return of military personnel after AWOL. What has changed

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine simplified the process of returning servicemen after leaving the unit without permission (AWOL).

The press service of the General Staff reported this on April 2.

From now on, documents for appointment to service will need to be submitted directly from the military unit to the General Staff. This does not change the conditions for returning to service after AWOL, but should reduce cases of unauthorized abandonment of units.

The General Staff noted that the new mechanism offers a more democratic approach to the issue of transfer to a selected military unit.

The decision was made to speed up the appointment of military personnel to positions, make the process more transparent, and eliminate manipulation by individual officials to obstruct such transfers.

"Letters of recommendation, which are now becoming purely electronic, should not be a way to transfer from a combat brigade performing tasks on an active front line to a military unit with more comfortable service conditions," the General Staff added.

In addition, the General Staff is simplifying document flow in the unit to speed up the transfer of personnel between units.

In September, the Verkhovna Rada passed in its first reading Bill No. 13260, which amends the exemption from criminal liability of military personnel who leave a military unit for the first time. According to the bill, servicemen for the first time leaving a military unit may be exempted from liability if they voluntarily return to the unit and serve for at least three months.

Author: Veronika Dovhanyuk