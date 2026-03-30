In Kharkiv, monks of the UOC (Moscow Patriarchate) are suspected of molesting underage girls.

This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

According to the investigation, a 52-year-old monk who was baking pastries invited girls to his home under the pretext of treating them to sweets. After the treat, the defendant forced the guests to go to the bathroom, undress and take a shower. The monk photographed and filmed the naked girls. He saved these photos and videos on his phone.

He was initially charged with only producing pornography, but during the investigation, a 14-year-old girl reported systematic harassment by the man. According to her, he had plied her with alcohol so that she would not resist.

According to law enforcement, a 24-year-old hieromonk from the same church, while drunk, lured a 14-year-old girl into the basement of the monastery building and raped her.

The monk was taken into custody with bail of almost a million hryvnias, and the priest was sent under house arrest. The prosecutorʼs office will appeal the decision and demand that both be held in custody without bail.

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Earlier, law enforcement officers reported suspicions to a clergyman of the same church, who publicly humiliated Ukrainians and justified the armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

Author: Veronika Dovhanyuk