In the Prykarpattia region, the largest drug production and distribution scheme for the region was exposed — 165 kg of amphetamine were seized

In the Ivano-Frankivsk region, law enforcement officers have uncovered a scheme for the production and sale of narcotics and psychotropic substances. The scale is record-breaking for the region.

This was announced by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko.

The members of the criminal group turned out to be four local residents: two 18-year-old boys, one minor, and their 37-year-old accomplice. They established a full cycle of drug trafficking, selling products through postal services.

During 24 searches, law enforcement officers seized over 165 kg of amphetamine, cannabis, 99 ecstasy tablets, as well as equipment, "black ledger", bank cards, telephones, and cash in various currencies for a total amount of about UAH 1.5 million.

1 6









Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

In addition, psychotropic substances and weapons were found in the garage of the 37-year-old participant in the scheme — two assault rifles, three pistols, a pump-action shotgun, grenades with a detonator, and a large number of cartridges.

Three members of the group were detained directly at the place where the drugs were manufactured. They were informed of suspicion of the illegal production and sale of psychotropic substances, as well as the use of equipment for their manufacture.

The most senior accomplice is charged with illegal trafficking of psychotropic substances on a particularly large scale.