Poland extended temporary controls on borders with Germany and Lithuania until October 1

Poland has extended temporary controls on its borders with Germany and Lithuania until October 1. The decision will come into effect on April 5, 2026.

This is what Polish Radio writes about.

Checks will be carried out by border guards, together with the police and military, at at least 63 points: about 50 on the border with Germany and another 13 with Lithuania.

In particular, control will be returned to the Muzhakov border crossing, which is important for tourists, pedestrians and cyclists, as well as for cross-border activities.

Temporary control in Poland was introduced on July 7, 2025, and has since been extended several times due to the threat of illegal migration.

Under EU rules, countries can temporarily reintroduce internal border checks in the event of a security threat — initially for up to six months with the possibility of extension, but not longer than two years.

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