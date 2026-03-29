Russians attacked Ukraine with missiles and 442 UAVs. How many did the air defense shoot down

On the night of March 29, the Russians attacked with a Kinzhal aeroballistic missile and 442 “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, “Italmas” attack UAVs, and other types of drones.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The drones flew from the following directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation), Hvardiyske, Chauda (TOT Crimea). About 300 drones were "Shahed"-type.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and UAV units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Air defense neutralized 380 UAVs. 16 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 7 locations, as well as falling debris at 14 locations.

In the Kharkiv region, a 32-year-old, 42-year-old, and 67-year-old men were injured when a Russian drone hit a civilian car in the Velyky Burluk community.

In the Voskresensk community of the Mykolaiv region, ten people were injured as a result of the attack — two women aged 40 and 18, five girls and three boys aged 10 to 16.

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