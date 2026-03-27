Russian man convicted of assaulting girl in Britain. Trumpʼs son was a witness in the case

A Russian man has been sentenced to four years in prison in the UK for assaulting a girl. The US Presidentʼs son Barron Trump was a witness in the case, who reported the crime to the police.

Reuters reports this.

In January 2025, Barron Trump was talking to a friend on a video call and saw her being attacked. The US presidentʼs son then reported the incident to the police, who arrested 22-year-old Russian national Matvey Rumyantsev.

The perpetrator was in a relationship with the victim. He beat the girl, causing bruises on her chin, arm, wrist, and scratches.

The Russian was found guilty of assault and obstruction of justice, but acquitted of rape and strangulation charges. He was also found not guilty in a separate 2024 assault and rape case. The court sentenced him to two years in prison for both crimes.

Author: Veronika Dovhanets

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