A scheme for embezzlement of budget funds was exposed at the Kyiv University of Culture. Searches at Mykhailo Poplavskyʼs house

Law enforcement officers have uncovered a scheme for embezzling budget funds on a particularly large scale at the Kyiv University of Culture (KUC).

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

Babelʼs sources confirmed that searches in the case, in particular, were conducted at the former rector Mykhailo Poplavsky. There is currently no information about Poplavskyʼs detention or suspicion.

According to law enforcement, university officials colluded with representatives of the Ministry of Science and Education to embezzle funds allocated under the state program for training personnel. The officials entered inaccurate data about students and staff in order to increase funding.

For 2022-2023, within the framework of the program "Training of personnel by higher education institutions and ensuring the operation of their practice bases", the UCC received approximately UAH 760 million from the state. Part of this amount was appropriated by the participants in the deal.

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In addition, the defendants could include in the reporting people who actually belonged to a private educational institution and did not have the right to participate in the relevant budget program.

As part of the case, law enforcement officers have already conducted more than 20 searches at the residences of possible suspects and at the university itself, seizing equipment and documents. The case is being investigated under the article on embezzlement, embezzlement of property or taking possession of it through abuse of official position.

The suspects face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property. The full range of those involved is currently being established, as are all the circumstances surrounding the alleged crime.

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