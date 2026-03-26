Survey: 90% of Ukrainians know about artificial intelligence, but over 60% do not actually use it

Over 60% of Ukrainians do not actually use artificial intelligence at work or for their own needs. At the same time, the share of regular AI users in Ukraine has increased by 10% over the year.

This is evidenced by the results of a survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).

In general, the level of awareness of artificial intelligence among Ukrainians is quite high — about 90% know about the technology. However, actual implementation in everyday practice lags significantly behind.

Thus, among the surveyed citizens, 63% do not actually use AI, of which:

10% heard about it for the first time and donʼt know what it is;

41% know about AI, but have never used it;

12% only tried it, but do not use the technology further.

At the same time, about 37% of the Ukrainian population has some experience using AI. Among them:

17% use it daily or almost daily;

10% use it several times a week;

about 10% use it less often (several times a month or even less often).

Thus, 27% of Ukrainians are regular users of AI (last year there were 17%). This indicates an active, but not massive, implementation of artificial intelligence technologies.

Among regular users of AI, the largest number is young people aged 18-29 — 58%. In the 30-44 age group, this figure is only 36%, and among people aged 60 and over — only 9%.

At the same time, over the past year, the greatest increase occurred among technology users aged 30-44 — the share increased from 21% to 36%, as well as among those aged 45-59 — from 9% to 25%.

The level of use of the technology also depends on the type of settlement. In cities with a population of over 500 000, 37% are regular users, in villages and small towns — 18%. At the same time, over the past year there has been a trend towards increasing use everywhere.

Among respondents with higher education, 42% are regular users of AI (this share has doubled since 2025), among people with secondary or vocational education, only 7% use AI, and 14% with a complete secondary education or less.

The survey was conducted from January 23 to 29, 2026, using telephone interviews based on a random sample of mobile phone numbers in all controlled regions of Ukraine. A total of 1 003 respondents aged 18 and over were interviewed.

Formally, under normal circumstances, the statistical error of such a sample (with a probability of 0.95 and taking into account the design effect of 1.3) did not exceed 4.1%.