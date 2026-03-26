Two executives of a Russian company arrested in Sweden on suspicion of violating sanctions

In the Swedish city of Sundsvall, law enforcement officers have detained two executives of the Russian aluminum company Kubikenborg Aluminium (Kubal). They are suspected of violating sanctions against Russia.

This is reported by the Sweden Herald.

Before the arrest, law enforcement officers conducted searches at the factory.

Public Prosecutor Sara Nilsson did not confirm whether the suspicions relate to Kubal. According to her, the suspects were detained for violating EU sanctions, and this crime, which has been ongoing since 2023, could harm the security of Sweden and Europe.

These are sanctions that restrict the movement of goods, services and the activities of individuals associated with violations of international law.

Author: Veronika Dovhanyuk