Ukraine has adopted a law on training schoolchildren and students for national resistance. What does it provide for

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has adopted a law on preparing citizens for national resistance in the second reading. Changes in teaching methods will affect all pupils and students.

This is stated in the bill card No. 13347 on the parliamentʼs website.

The decision in the second reading was supported by 263 MPs.

Schoolchildren and students will undergo special training regardless of gender. A new discipline "Fundamentals of National Resistance" will be introduced in educational institutions, and the subject "Defense of Ukraine" will be updated and improved.

Special centers will also be created in Ukraine, where practical shooting lessons and other courses will be held for Ukrainians. The lessons will be held at the Ukrainian Armed Forces training grounds, shooting ranges, and interactive simulators.

People who cannot use weapons for religious reasons will be able to choose alternative training courses. People with disabilities and citizens who are unable to work are also exempted from practical training.

Author: Veronika Dovhanyuk

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.