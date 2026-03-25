The Verkhovna Rada supported a financing agreement with the European Investment Bank to restore road infrastructure

The Verkhovna Rada, in the first reading, supported draft law No. 0368 on a financial agreement with the European Investment Bank for the restoration of road infrastructure.

This is stated on the Verkhovna Rada website.

The bill was submitted by President Volodymyr Zelensky. The bill was supported by 270 deputies.

Now, within the framework of the EU Solidarity Paths initiative, Ukraine will be provided with €230 million, the first tranche is €134 million. The funds will be used to restore entrances to checkpoints in the Lviv region, repair roads in the Odessa region, and other logistics and export projects.

Particular attention will be paid to key international routes:

Kyiv — Chop;

Kyiv — Kovel — Yahodyn;

Lviv — Shehyni;

Odesa — Reni.

These roads provide the main logistics corridors to the EU and export operations. The agreement will also improve Ukraineʼs integration with the TEN-T network, reduce logistical bottlenecks, increase traffic safety and speed up cargo delivery.

TEN-T (Trans-European Transport Network) is a trans-European transport network that connects the EUʼs roads, railways, waterways, ports and airports into a system. Its aim is to improve logistics, increase safety and ensure fast connections.

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