Zelensky: Russia plans to deploy more drone control stations in occupied territories of Ukraine and Belarus

Russia plans to further deploy ground-based long-range drone control stations — both in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine and four stations in Belarus.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky after a report by the head of the Military Development Directorate of the Ministry of Defense Oleh Ivashchenko.

"We will react accordingly. I instructed Oleh Ivashchenko to inform partners and media representatives about the data that we can make public," Zelensky said.

The president previously reported that in the second half of 2025, the Russians deployed a system of repeaters to control strike drones on the territory of Belarus. This increased the Russian Federationʼs ability to strike at the northern regions of Ukraine. Some of the strikes, in particular at energy facilities and railways, the Russians would not have been able to carry out without such assistance from Belarus.

In addition, Zelensky said that the Russians continue to provide intelligence information to Iran, using their own radio and electronic intelligence capabilities, as well as some data from interaction with partners in the Middle East.

Regarding the situation at the front, the president noted that the Russian command is constantly trying to exaggerate the achievements of its troops on the front line and continue to use such exaggerated data from the headquarters of the Russian occupation contingent in the negotiation process.

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