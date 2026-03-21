“Buffy the Vampire Slayer” star Nicholas Brandon dies

American actor Nicholas Brandon, known for his role in the cult television series "Buffy the Vampire Slayer", has died at the age of 54.

His family reported this.

According to relatives, the actor died in his sleep from natural causes.

Brandon was born in Los Angeles. For seven seasons (1997–2003), he played Xander Harris, the best friend of the main character, played by Sarah Michelle Gellar, on Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

The actor received three Saturn Award nominations for his role in Buffy: two for Best Television Actor and one for Best Supporting Actor.

After "Buffy," Brandon appeared in various series, such as "Criminal Minds", "Private Practice", and Kitchen Confidential.

Brandon has been open about his health issues, including a heart attack and two spinal surgeries for cauda equina syndrome, a rare condition that can affect mobility, bladder and bowel function.

The actor stuttered and at one point became a spokesperson for the Stuttering Foundation of America.

He also said he struggled with alcoholism and mental health issues.

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