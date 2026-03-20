Actor and martial arts master Chuck Norris has died

Chuck Norris, the legendary American actor and martial artist, has died at the age of 86.

This was reported on his Facebook page.

The family did not give a reason, but confirmed that he had recently been hospitalized and died yesterday morning.

Carlos Ray Norris Jr. was born on March 10, 1940, in Ryan, Oklahoma. He served in the US Army, where he became interested in martial arts. Upon his return, he became a world champion in karate, opened schools, and trained stars.

He entered the film industry after his role in the film "The Way of the Dragon". In the 1980s, Norris became an action star, best known for the films "Walker, Texas Ranger" and "The Expendables 2".

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