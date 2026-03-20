A-50 aircraft damaged during Ukraineʼs strike on Russian factory

A Russian A-50 long-range radar detection and control aircraft was damaged during the attack on March 17. A plant in Alchevsk was also hit.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine writes about this.

On March 17, Ukrainian forces struck the facilities of the 123rd aircraft repair plant in the city of Staraya Russa (Novgorod region of the Russian Federation). At that time, an A-50 aircraft was being serviced there, probably awaiting modernization.

And on March 20, the Alchevsk Metallurgical Plant in the Luhansk region came under attack. The enterprise manufactures artillery shell casings, as well as produces and repairs armor for military equipment of the Russian army.

The troops also struck the Vostochne training ground in Novopetrivka in the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region.

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