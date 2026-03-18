Russians from Ukrainian numbers threatened Hungarians in Transcarpathia and demanded they leave Ukraine

SBU exposed a Russian information operation against Hungarians in Transcarpathia.

This is reported by the press service of SBU.

Law enforcement officers established that the attackers called representatives of the Hungarian community, threatened them, and demanded that they leave Ukraine.

At the same time, they changed the number via IP telephony to make it seem as if the call was coming from Ukraine, while they themselves introduced themselves as "patriotic activists" or even law enforcement officers.

SBU established that these calls were actually coming from the territory of the Russian Federation. The special service is now blocking this operation.

The Security Service of Ukraine calls on citizens not to succumb to such provocations. In case of receiving threats or suspicious messages, we ask you to immediately inform law enforcement agencies.

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