Kyivstar and “Come Back Alive” raised UAH 77 million for the needs of the army

Kyivstar and “Come Back Alive” have completed the collection for the army "Mission 077". In five months, the project raised 77 million UAH for equipment, transport, and infrastructure development for the four army corps that hold the northern border.

In particular, 20 million UAH is a charitable contribution from Kyivstar. The rest of the funds were donated by subscribers, as well as caring and socially responsible businesses that joined the collection. Among the companies that joined the initiative: 1+1 Media, the ANTs pharmacy chain, “Milk Bar”, “Uklon”, Franko Theater, “Portmone” and others.

"Thank you to everyone who joined ʼMission 077ʼ. Thanks to our joint efforts, we were able to provide the military with communications. For Kyivstar, supporting the military was and remains a priority. We live and work here in Ukraine, so we systematically and comprehensively support our defenders and will continue to do so," said Kyivstar CEO Oleksandr Komarov.

Two deliveries of property to the military have already taken place as part of the project. They received interactive panels, charging stations, satellite systems, landline phones, tablets, and other equipment that ensures uninterrupted communication in the units. As part of the final, third delivery, which will take place in the near future, pickup trucks and vans for rapid logistics will be handed over.

"During war, the advantage is given to the one who works with information faster and is able to promptly coordinate the actions of units. Reliable communication is the basis of such management. It is the nervous system of the Defense Forces. Without communication, there can be no successful offensive or defensive operation. That is why, within the framework of ʼMission 077ʼ, we provided the military on the northern border with comprehensive solutions for stable communication. 77 million were accumulated in what allowed the units to make decisions in a timely manner," said the head of the "Come Back Alive" foundation Taras Chmut.

"Without communication, there is no coordination, and without coordination, there is no task performance. This is one of the basic things both in combat operations and in service in general. Today, the largest number of hits is carried out by drones, and their work directly depends on communication — this is both Starlink and repeaters. At the same time, communication is not only walkie-talkies. It is also laptops, tablets and other tools that ensure the management and interaction of units," adds a civil-military cooperation officer of the 21st Corps Danylo Pyatkov.

In total, Kyivstar has allocated almost UAH 4.4 billion in four years to help the country, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, society, and subscribers.

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