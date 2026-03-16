Zelensky signed a law on combating discrimination and harassment in the military

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed Law No. 13037 on improving mechanisms for ensuring military discipline and preventing discrimination and sexual harassment in the military.

This is stated on the website of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

The bill was voted on for adoption on February 25. It amends the Disciplinary Statute of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Statute of the Internal Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The new regulations oblige military personnel to behave with dignity and honor, respect the rights and dignity of every person, and comply with legislation on equal rights and opportunities for women and men.

The military is also prohibited from allowing or tolerating inappropriate behavior, both verbal and non-verbal, related to discrimination based on gender, race, religion, ethnic origin, social status, or place of residence.

The law provides for an obligation to prevent sexual harassment, gender-based violence, and offenses against sexual freedom and integrity.

If a service member becomes aware of discrimination, sexual harassment, or violence, he or she must report it to the appropriate unit or gender advisor.

The document also obliges commanders to respond immediately to violations of sexual freedom and integrity. In particular, they must take measures to detain a subordinate if he commits or attempts to commit a violation.

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