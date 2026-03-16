Ukraine has fulfilled 84% of the Association Agreement with the EU

In 2025, Ukraine fulfilled 3% of the Association Agreement with the EU — the overall indicator increased from 81% to 84%.

This was reported by the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration.

Last year, the greatest progress was recorded in the following areas:

financial sector — annual growth is 8%, overall progress is 82%;

social policy and labor relations — 7% increase, overall progress — 87%;

customs issues — 5% increase, overall progress — 96%;

agriculture — 5% growth, overall progress — 79%.

Overall, the highest level of implementation of commitments was recorded in three areas: statistics and information exchange (100%), education, training and youth (99%), and intellectual property (98%).