Ukraine has fulfilled 84% of the Association Agreement with the EU

In 2025, Ukraine fulfilled 3% of the Association Agreement with the EU — the overall indicator increased from 81% to 84%.
This was reported by the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration.
Last year, the greatest progress was recorded in the following areas:
- financial sector — annual growth is 8%, overall progress is 82%;
- social policy and labor relations — 7% increase, overall progress — 87%;
- customs issues — 5% increase, overall progress — 96%;
- agriculture — 5% growth, overall progress — 79%.
Overall, the highest level of implementation of commitments was recorded in three areas: statistics and information exchange (100%), education, training and youth (99%), and intellectual property (98%).
- Ukraine intensified cooperation with the European Union in 2014 after the victory of the Revolution of Dignity. That same year, the Council and the European Parliament simultaneously approved the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the EU. It entered into full force on September 1, 2017.
- The strategic course for Ukraine’s membership in the European Union and NATO has been enshrined in the Constitution since February 2019.
- On February 28, 2022, four days after the start of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine applied for membership of the European Union under a special procedure.
- On June 17, the European Commission recommended granting candidate status to Ukraine and set out a number of conditions that the country must meet before starting accession negotiations.
- On June 23, EU leaders gathered in Brussels for a summit, where they granted candidate status to Ukraine.
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