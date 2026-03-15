Oleksandra Kononova brought Ukraine bronze at the Winter Paralympics

Ukraineʼs Oleksandra Kononova won bronze at the Winter Paralympics in cross-country skiing. This is Ukraineʼs first individual medal in cross-country skiing.

This is stated on the Paralympics website.

The Ukrainian finished third in the 20 km freestyle standing class. The first place went to the representative of the United States, and the second place to the athlete from Norway.

For Kononova, this is her fifth medal at the 2026 Paralympic Games. The Ukrainian also won three awards in parabiathlon, and the day before, she became a silver medalist in the mixed relay in para-skiing.

Three more representatives of Ukraine participated in the competition: Lyudmila Lyashenko (4), Iryna Buy (5) and Bohdana Konashuk (9).

March 15 is the final day of competition at the 2026 Paralympics. Ukraine plans to boycott the closing ceremony, as it did at the beginning of the competition, over the admission of Russians and Belarusians.

Ukraine is currently in 7th place in the medal standings with 18 medals: three gold, seven silver, and eight bronze. China is in the lead (42 medals), with the USA (22) and Austria (13) also in the top three.

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