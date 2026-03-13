The Disney+ app has a vertical Verts feed (like TikTok) with movie snippets

The Disney+ app has a vertical Verts feed with movie snippets.

This is stated in the companyʼs release.

The feed is available in the serviceʼs mobile app. To open it, click the Verts icon in the navigation bar.

Users can scroll through vertical clips of scenes and moments from Disney+ content, then instantly add them to their watchlist or start the full movie or series.

The company notes that during testing, the feature has already increased audience engagement. Personalization is provided by a new recommendation algorithm that forms the feed based on interests and content previews.

In the future, Verts also wants to expand: videos from authors and the fan community will appear there, as well as new storytelling formats and personalized content.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.