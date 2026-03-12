Students of private universities will now also receive scholarships. The minimum amount will be doubled

Starting from the new academic year, scholarships will be available to students of higher education institutions, regardless of their form of ownership.

This was reported by the Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

The government has regulated the payment procedure for students at private higher education institutions in response to student requests.

Starting from September 1, 2026, they, like state employees at state universities, will be awarded academic scholarships of at least UAH 4 000.

In general, this year the minimum scholarship will double compared to 2025. Funds for scholarships are provided for in the budget allocations of the Ministry of Education and Science for 2026.

"This decision is an example of interaction when youth proposals influence state policy and become real government decisions. It is important for us that young people have opportunities and decent living and development conditions in Ukraine," Svyrydenko emphasized.

