Ukraine and Romania to build new power transmission lines

Ukraine and Romania will jointly build two new power transmission lines to ensure Ukraineʼs energy security.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky after a meeting with his Romanian counterpart.

They will help support Ukrainian regions, particularly the Chernivtsi region, amid Russiaʼs constant attacks on Ukrainian energy. Ukraine is also discussing the transportation of American liquefied gas through Romania.

The countries today signed a number of agreements on cooperation in energy, defense production and strategic partnership. Among other things, Romania and Ukraine will jointly produce drones.

Zelensky also added that Ukraine will introduce the Day of the Romanian Language on August 31. Romania already has the Day of the Ukrainian Language, which is celebrated on November 9.

In addition, during the briefing, the leaders stated that the countries are working on opening new border crossing points — the results are promised to be shown this summer.

