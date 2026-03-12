Lviv District Council deputy was declared suspicion — she did not indicate cars and real estate worth over UAH 3 million

A deputy of the Lviv District Council was reported on suspicion of falsely declaring her assets. In her 2022 declaration, she failed to indicate data on cars and real estate worth UAH 3.2 million.

This was reported by the National Police and the Lviv Regional Prosecutorʼs Office.

The woman did not declare a non-residential premises and two parking spaces. She also owned two cars — a “Hummer” H2 and a “Mercedes-Benz” GLS, but they were not included in the declaration.

Because of this, law enforcement officers informed her of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (declaring false information).

Law enforcement officers do not name her, but local media outlet ZAXID.NET writes that it is about a deputy from the “Servant of the People” faction Natalia Servatyak.

