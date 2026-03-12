The “Pussycat Dolls” reunited as a trio and have already released a new single

American pop group “Pussycat Dolls” has reunited as a trio and is already preparing for a world tour.

The BBC writes about this.

Only Nicole Scherzinger, Kimberly Wyatt and Ashley Roberts remain from the original line-up. Wyatt told BBC News that the reunion was "incredible after 20 years", while Scherzinger added that "the timing was just perfect".

The trio has already released the track “Club Song” and will begin a series of live shows in June. The “PCD Forever” tour will last 53 dates, starting in North America and then moving to Europe in September.

Rankin

The band, known for hits like “Buttons”, “Don’t Cha”, and “I Don’t Need A Man”, rose to fame in 2005 with their debut album PCD. The original lineup consisted of six members, but Jessica Satta, Carmit Bachar, and Melody Thornton declined to participate in the reunion.

This is the bandʼs second reunion. They first reunited in 2019, nine years after their breakup. The band reunited with almost the entire original lineup, except for Melody Thornton, who decided to focus on her solo career. However, the reunion tour was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The situation was further complicated by a legal dispute between Scherzinger and band founder Robin Antin, who reportedly clashed over creative control of the PCD brand and how profits from the reunion would be split.

