NBU demands explanations over photo of “monobank” client published on social media by Horohovskyi

The National Bank is demanding an explanation for a post by the co-founder of the “monobank” project Oleh Horokhovskyi, in which he shared a photo of a bank client. Presumably, thatʼs because of the Russian flag in the background.

NBU reported this in response to a request from Economic Pravda.

The National Bank stated that they are investigating the circumstances of the situation and have already sent the bank a request asking it to explain the dissemination of information obtained during the identification or verification of a client, which may constitute banking secrecy.

The regulator noted that they will be able to assess Horokhovskyiʼs actions only after the bank responds and checks all the facts. Until then, they will not comment on the situation, as information obtained during supervisory actions also constitutes banking secrecy.

If violations of the law or the NBU rules are discovered during the inspection, the regulator may apply sanctions to the bank as provided for by law.

What preceded

On March 9, Oleh Horohovskyi posted a photo of a client on Threads against a background of a flag that resembles the Russian flag. He said that the client had requested video verification to ask why her account had been blocked.

"We answered thatʼs because her head was unwashed..." commented Horokhovskyi.

"Babel" blurred the clientʼs photo. The original photo published by Gorokhovskyi does not have any blurring.

The client Karyna Kolb later responded to the post. She explained that she was abroad and that the flag she was standing against was the flag of Slovenia (it differs from the Russian flag only in the presence of the coat of arms on the left side).

After the girlʼs reaction, Horokhovskyi published a new post in which he stated that "supporters of Russian peace in Ukraine will not have any protection of personal data". He continues to insist that the flag in the girlʼs photo is Russian.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.