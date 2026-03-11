Donald Trump has unexpectedly taken a liking to the budget shoe brand Florsheim and is now giving it away en masse to his associates.

The Times writes about this.

It all started with a meeting last year in the Oval Office, attended by the Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and another unknown politician.

“The president raised his hand and said, ʼNo, no, no, wait a second. There’s something much more important. Shoes.’ He looked over the Resolute Desk and said, ʼMarco, J.D., your shoes are crap. We need to get you better shoesʼ,” Vance recalls that day.

After that, Trump brought a shoe catalog and decided to give his associates a pair of Florsheim shoes for $145. Later, a similar gift was received by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Fox News host Sean Hannity, Senator Lindsey Graham, and TV host Tucker Carlson.

“All the guys wear them,” said one White House staffer.

“It’s funny because everyone is afraid not to wear them,” joked another.

Trump pays for his own shoes and keeps a close eye on who wears them. He likes to start cabinet meetings by checking out how people like his “amazing” shoes. One cabinet official complained that he had to give up his Louis Vuittons in favor of Florsheim gifts.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.