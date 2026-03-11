Politico: EU has a plan for Ukraine in case of blocking of €90 billion loan. Baltic and Nordic countries will help

Ukraine may receive financial assistance from individual European Union countries, even if Hungary and Slovakia continue to block the promised €90 billion EU loan.

This is reported by Politico, citing European diplomats.

EU leaders plan to discuss the issue at a summit in Brussels next week. They hope to persuade Hungarian and Slovak prime ministers Viktor Orban and Robert Fico to approve a €90 billion loan for Ukraine. The amount should provide two-thirds of the funds Ukraine needs until the end of 2027.

However, if Orban and Fico do not change their position, the Baltic and Nordic countries have prepared an alternative plan. It involves about €30 billion in bilateral loans that do not require the approval of all EU countries.

This amount should be enough for Ukraine to meet its needs during the first half of 2026.

Separately, Dutch Finance Minister Elko Geinen said that his government is ready to provide Ukraine with €3.5 billion each year until 2029 in the form of bilateral support.

What preceded

In December 2025, EU leaders approved a decision to provide Ukraine with a €90 billion loan in 2026-2027. On February 11, the European Parliament supported this decision.

Of this amount, €60 billion was planned to be allocated to strengthening defense and purchasing military equipment, and €30 billion to macro-financial assistance and budget support through the Ukraine Facility program.

But on February 20, Hungary said it would block credit to Ukraine until Kyiv resumes transit of Russian oil to Hungary via the Druzhba pipeline. Ukraine says supplies were cut off by Russian attacks, but Hungary and Slovakia say the pipeline is not damaged.

Since Hungary and Slovakia are landlocked, they are critically dependent on this route for Russian energy supplies.

