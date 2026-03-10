Ukraine imposes sanctions against Russian judges who illegally sentenced Ukrainian prisoners of war

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed decrees imposing sanctions against judges who illegally sentenced Ukrainian prisoners of war.

This was reported by the press service of the Presidentʼs Office.

The sanctions target 41 judges: 38 of them are Russian citizens, and three are collaborators. They handed down illegal sentences for the imprisonment of prisoners of war, and support and justify the Russian Federationʼs war against Ukraine.

In particular, a Russian judge who sentenced nine Ukrainian prisoners of war in fabricated terrorism cases in a week was sanctioned.

Ukraine also imposed sanctions on former Ukrainians who sentenced volunteers to death in temporarily occupied Donetsk (two Britons and one Moroccan, who defended Ukraine as part of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and were captured by Russia).

Among the judges under sanctions are those who made illegal decisions against public figures, activists, and journalists for their political and religious beliefs.

In addition, Zelensky signed a decree extending expiring sanctions against 11 Russian companies. The first sanctions against them were imposed in 2021 and 2023. During this time, three companies on this list have been completely liquidated.

The sanctions list includes an enterprise that repairs and maintains aviation equipment, including Ka and Mi helicopters; a company that specializes in the development and manufacture of drones; and companies that illegally operate in temporarily occupied Crimea and were involved in the construction of the Crimean Bridge.

