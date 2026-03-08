Ukraine won two more bronze medals at the Paralympics

Parabiathletes Taras Rad and Oleksandra Kononova brought Ukraine two more bronze medals at the 2026 Paralympics.

This is stated on the competition website.

Taras Rad came third in the 12.5 km individual race, in the sitting class. In the same race, Ukrainians also took 9th, 10th, 11th, and 15th places.

Oleksandra Kononova also won bronze in the 12.5 km individual race, a class for athletes who compete standing but have a disability or amputation of one arm. In this race, Ukrainian women also took 4th, 7th, and 9th positions.

Ukraine currently has 8 medals: 3 gold, 1 silver, and 4 bronze. Ukraine is currently in second place in the medal standings, behind only China, which has 12 medals.

