Trump reported a “very strong strike” on Iran within a day due to its “bad behavior”

On March 7, President Donald Trump said that the United States will strike "a very strong blow" against Iran.
He wrote about this on the social network Truth Social.
Earlier, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian apologized to the Gulf states that his country has been attacking since February 28. He said that Iran will not attack neighbouring countries unless they launch strikes from their territories. According to the president, this decision was made by the Provisional Governing Council of Iran.
Meanwhile, Trump said Iran had promised not to strike its neighbours “only because of the relentless attacks of the United States and Israel”. Iran, he said, had surrendered to its neighbours in the Middle East “for the first time in thousands of years”.
"Iran is no longer the bully of the Middle East, it is now the LOSER of the Middle East and will be for many decades to come until it surrenders or, more likely, collapses," the US president said.
He announced a new "very strong" strike on Iran and added that due to the countryʼs "bad behavior", "the complete destruction and inevitable death of areas and groups of people that until now had not been considered potential targets" were being seriously considered.
A few hours after Pezeshkianʼs apology, Iranʼs Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced a drone strike on a US air operations center at Al-Dhafra Air Base, near Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.
Whatʼs happening in the Middle East?
On the morning of February 28, the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran. The Israelis called the operation “Lion’s Roar”, the United States called it “Epic Fury”. The attacks killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and nearly 40 other senior Iranian officials.
Iran responded by attacking American bases in the Persian Gulf countries: Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and the UAE. Iran also attacked Israel with ballistic missiles. Some Iranian drones and missiles targeted infrastructure and residential areas in Arab countries. For example, an Iranian drone struck the largest oil refinery in Saudi Arabia. A fire broke out there, and the plant suspended operations.
Israel also attacked the Lebanese pro-Iranian Hezbollah, which retaliated and launched a ground operation.
Due to the fighting and the de facto blockade of the Strait of Hormuz — a critically important narrow route through which about a fifth of the worldʼs oil consumption passes — global prices for oil, gas and precious metals have jumped sharply.
For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.