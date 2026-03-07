Trump reported a “very strong strike” on Iran within a day due to its “bad behavior”

On March 7, President Donald Trump said that the United States will strike "a very strong blow" against Iran.

He wrote about this on the social network Truth Social.

Earlier, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian apologized to the Gulf states that his country has been attacking since February 28. He said that Iran will not attack neighbouring countries unless they launch strikes from their territories. According to the president, this decision was made by the Provisional Governing Council of Iran.

Meanwhile, Trump said Iran had promised not to strike its neighbours “only because of the relentless attacks of the United States and Israel”. Iran, he said, had surrendered to its neighbours in the Middle East “for the first time in thousands of years”.

"Iran is no longer the bully of the Middle East, it is now the LOSER of the Middle East and will be for many decades to come until it surrenders or, more likely, collapses," the US president said.

He announced a new "very strong" strike on Iran and added that due to the countryʼs "bad behavior", "the complete destruction and inevitable death of areas and groups of people that until now had not been considered potential targets" were being seriously considered.

A few hours after Pezeshkianʼs apology, Iranʼs Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced a drone strike on a US air operations center at Al-Dhafra Air Base, near Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.