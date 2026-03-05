Ukrainian military receives new “Ptashka” drone with record strike range

Ukraine has adopted a domestically produced attack quadcopter, the “Ptashka”, which can hit targets at a record distance of 50 kilometers. This is the highest figure among all drones of this type in service with the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"Ptashka" has a fiber-optic control channel. It is designed to operate in conditions of intense combat, in various weather conditions, day and night.

The quadcopter features a reinforced composite frame, high-performance electric motors, thrust propellers, and a split battery pack for stable operation. The design is specially balanced for maneuvering in flight.

The combat load of this drone is sufficient for strikes on enemy infantry, firing positions, dugouts, automobiles, and lightly armored vehicles.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.