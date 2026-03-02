Israel has launched a new wave of attacks on Lebanon, and Trump reported larger-scale strikes on Iran — about the war in the Middle East

The Middle East is entering its third day of the US-Israeli operation against Iran, which began on February 28. In Israel, it is called "Lionʼs Roar", and in the US — "Epic Fury".

New Israeli strikes on Hezbollah

On the afternoon of March 2, the Israel Defense Forces reported a new wave of attacks on the pro-Iranian terrorist group Hezbollah throughout Lebanon and the assassination of the head of the intelligence headquarters Hussein Macled in Beirut.

The Lebanese government reported at least 31 deaths as a result of Israeli strikes.

Strike on a refinery in Saudi Arabia

Meanwhile, an Iranian drone struck the largest oil refinery in Saudi Arabia, causing a fire and shutting down the plant.

The “Ras Tannoura” refinery is owned by “Saudi Aramco”, the national oil company of Saudi Arabia. It is considered the largest oil company in the world in terms of production and reserves. The “Ras Tannoura” refinery has a capacity of 550 000 barrels per day.

A spokesman for the Saudi Ministry of Defense said that two drones were intercepted at the facility, the debris of which caused a small fire. There were no injuries.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has declared its readiness to retaliate against Iranian oil facilities.

Drones tried to attack Cyprus for the second time

Two drones launched towards the British air base “Akrotiri” were shot down in Cyprus in a day. Cyprus Mail sources report that the drones were flying from Lebanon, where the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group operates.

An evacuation was reported at the “Akrotiri” air base and in the neighbouring village of the same name.

Earlier, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that the United States could use British bases in the region to strike Iranian missile depots and launchers. Britain will not attack Iran, but will intercept its air targets and will bring in experts from Ukraine and its own to help Gulf states shoot down Iranian drones.

Following a drone attack on the British “Akrotiri” air base in Cyprus, authorities increased security, and Greece sent frigates and F-16 fighter jets to the island.

Three American F-15s were mistakenly shot down in Kuwait

The US Central Command confirmed that three US F-15 fighter jets were mistakenly shot down by Kuwaiti air defenses late on March 1. All six crew members ejected and are in stable condition.

The US Central Command also reported that four of its soldiers have already been killed in the operation against Iran.

Trump announces a larger wave of strikes on Iran

In an interview with CNN, US President Donald Trump announced even more massive strikes on Iran.

“The American military is beating the crap out of Iran, but we haven’t even started to deal them a serious blow yet — the big wave is still ahead,” he said.

When asked if the US was doing more than just military strikes to help the Iranian people regain control of their country from the regime, Trump replied: "Yes."