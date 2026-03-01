Protesters in Pakistan storm US consulate after Khameneiʼs death — there are dead

On the morning of February 1, supporters of the slain Supreme Leader of Iran Ali Khamenei attempted to enter the US Consulate in Karachi, Pakistan.

This is reported by the Associated Press.

About 500 people gathered outside the consulate building. They chanted slogans in response to Khameneiʼs assassination.

Police used tear gas and batons to disperse the crowd. According to police, at least six people were killed and several injured in the clashes.

On the same day, hundreds of protesters tried to break into the Green Zone in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, where the US embassy is located, The Times of Israel reports. The protesters held flags of pro-Iranian armed groups and threw rocks at security forces, who responded with tear gas.

Israeli and US military operation against Iran

In the past month, the US President Donald Trump has regularly threatened to attack Iran because the countries have reached an impasse over the nuclear deal. The Israeli army attacked Iran on the morning of February 28. It later became known that this was a joint operation with the US.

Iran responded by attacking American bases in the Persian Gulf countries of Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and the UAE. Iran also attacked Israel with ballistic missiles.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that at least seven senior Iranian officials were killed in airstrikes in Iran. Among them were Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander Mohammad Pakpour.

In the evening, it became known about the death of Iranʼs Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei — he was killed in his residence during US and Israeli strikes on the morning of February 28. After that, IRGC reported the preparation of the "most powerful offensive operation" in response.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.