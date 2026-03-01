General Staff: The Russian army lost two tanks and almost 900 soldiers at the front over the past day

The Russian army lost another 870 soldiers and dozens of pieces of equipment in the war against Ukraine over the past day.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russians also lost two tanks, six armored combat vehicles, 58 artillery systems, three air defense systems, one MLRS, 1 722 operational-tactical-level UAVs, and 181 units of automotive equipment.

Ukraine and Russia rarely publish official figures on their war casualties. The last time Russia officially reported this was in September 2022, when it said 5 937 people had died.

Ukraine updated its statistics on February 4, 2026, when President Volodymyr Zelensky said 55 000 Ukrainian soldiers had died. But there are also a large number of people who are considered missing.

Regarding Russiaʼs losses, Zelensky stated that as of February 4, 2026, Russia had lost almost 350 000 soldiers killed, another 50-70 000 were considered missing, and 600-700 000 were wounded.

As of the end of November 2025, the BBC and the Russian media outlet Mediazona had collected the names of 152 142 Russian servicemen who died. Of these, 67% were from rural areas and cities with a population of up to 100 000 people. Less than half of Russiaʼs population lives in such settlements.

