Politico: The US first used Ukrainian drone tactics during attack on Iran

As part of Operation “Epic Fury” against Iranian targets on February 28, the American military first used Ukrainian drone tactics.

Politico writes about this.

The US Central Command reported that during the strikes on Iran, it used precision-guided munitions launched from the air, land, and sea, and also used "cheap, disposable strike drones" for the first time in combat conditions.

Politico notes that Ukraine first began using this tactic when repelling a Russian invasion in 2022.

The use of drones helped Ukraine turn the tide of events on the front, despite having less firepower and fewer troops. This experience was later adopted by the Russian Federation, and this led to the transformation of modern military tactics, the media writes.

Israeli and US military operation against Iran

In the past month, the US President Donald Trump has regularly threatened to attack Iran because the countries have reached an impasse over the nuclear deal. The Israeli army attacked Iran on the morning of February 28. It later became known that this was a joint operation with the US.

Israel calls it “Lionʼs Roar” the US calls it “Epic Fury”. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the operation’s goal is to “eliminate the existential threat” posed by Iran.

Iran responded by attacking American bases in the Persian Gulf countries of Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and the UAE. Iran also attacked Israel with ballistic missiles.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that at least seven senior Iranian officials were killed in airstrikes in Iran. Among them were Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh and the IRGC commander Mohammad Pakpour.

In the evening, it became known about the death of Iranʼs Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei — he was killed in his residence during US and Israeli strikes on the morning of February 28. After that, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) reported the preparation of the "most powerful offensive operation" in response.

