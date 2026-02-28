A 17-year-old boy was detained in Norway on suspicion of preparing an attack on a NATO base

A 17-year-old teenager has been detained in Norway on suspicion of preparing a terrorist attack on a NATO military facility.

This was reported by the Norwegian broadcaster NRK.

Norwayʼs police security service said the man was detained in the Rogaland region. Investigators believe he may have been planning an explosion at a NATO base in the Jatto area near Stavanger, where the allianceʼs joint military operations center is located.

The teenager was questioned for about five hours before a court in Sandnes remanded him in custody for two weeks. Prosecutors said there was a risk of evidence being destroyed or concealed if the suspect was released.

According to NRK, the boy was fascinated by the ideas of the extremist group "Islamic State", supported it and even brought the organizationʼs flag to school. Investigators believe that this may have influenced his intentions.

Several pieces of evidence were seized during the investigation, including two flash drives. Law enforcement officials are not disclosing their contents. Attorney Knut Lerum said his client is not pleading guilty, and the investigation is ongoing.

The Islamic State is a radical Islamist group known for its terrorist activities in Iraq, Syria, and other regions.

