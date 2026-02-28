The government began paying UAH 20 000 to critical infrastructure workers

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has begun paying UAH 20 000 to critical infrastructure workers who are eliminating the consequences of Russian shelling.

This was reported by Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal.

According to him, more than 12 300 specialists have already received funds — energy specialists, gas industry workers, water supply and wastewater treatment, utility services, and railways.

The government allocated UAH 246.4 million from the state budget reserve fund for these payments. Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko specified that 4 725 employees of heat and water supply enterprises, including 1 057 railway workers, will receive additional payments.

“Oschadbank” has already transferred funds to energy companies for 12 500 repairmen for January. Enterprises are adding additional payments to employeesʼ accounts. The same payments are planned for February and March.

President Volodymyr Zelensky reported on January 23 that for three months, repair crews will receive a monthly supplement of UAH 20 000.

