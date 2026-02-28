Israel and the US struck Iran, which responded by attacking American bases. The main points

On Feb 28, Israel and the US struck Iran, which responded by attacking American bases. Babel has compiled the main information about this attack.

The strikes on Iran began on the morning of February 28. Explosions were heard in the cities of Tehran, Qom, Khorramabad, and Isfahan. The latter is home to one of Iranʼs largest nuclear facilities.

Reuters sources say that Iranian officials were the main targets of the first wave of US-Israeli strikes on the country. These include Iranʼs Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian. The results of the strikes are unknown. NYT showed what Khameneiʼs residence looks like after the attack.

CNN writes that among the targets were also: Chief of General Staff Saeed Abdolrahim Mousavi, Secretary of the newly created Iranian Defense Council Ali Shamkhani, and Secretary of the National Security Council Ali Larijani.

Reuters sources had previously said Khamenei was not in Tehran but in a safe location. An Iranian source close to the government said several senior commanders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and political officials were killed in the strikes.

The US President Donald Trump has confirmed US involvement in the operation and said he wants to raze their missile industry to the ground. Israel calls the operation “Lionʼs Roar”, the US calls it “Epic Fury”. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the aim of the operation is to “eliminate the existential threat” posed by Iran.

More than a dozen US warships are currently in the region to support military operations, WP writes.

Iran responded by attacking American bases in the Persian Gulf countries of Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and the UAE. Iran also attacked Israel with ballistic missiles.

In the last month, the US President Donald Trump has regularly threatened Iran with an attack because the countries have reached an impasse over the nuclear deal.

