Ukraine has imposed sanctions against Russian postal services operating in the occupied territories

President Volodymyr Zelensky has imposed sanctions against Russian postal services operating in the occupied territories.

This was reported by the press service of the Presidentʼs Office.

These are 10 Russian transport and logistics companies that deliver cargo to the occupied territories and provide logistical support to Russian troops.

The sanctions list also includes postal operators who use the seized “Ukrposhta” infrastructure and not only issue pensions, but also illegally issue passports and summonses.

Postal operators are also under sanctions, as they have created channels for the so-called parallel import of dual-use goods (electronics, drones) to circumvent sanctions.

