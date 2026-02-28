Bill Clinton testifies before Congress in Jeffrey Epstein case. Says he doesnʼt know the woman he took a picture with in a hot tub

Former US President Bill Clinton testified before a congressional committee about his ties to the late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, saying he "saw nothing" and "did nothing wrong".

The BBC writes about this.

Clinton has said he had no knowledge of Epsteinʼs crimes and cut ties with him two decades ago, adding that he would never have flown on his plane if he had "had the slightest idea what he was doing".

"I would turn him over to the authorities myself," he said in his opening statement released on the eve of the testimony.

He explained that their contact arose in connection with his charitable activities, after the end of his presidency in 2001, and expressed regret at all being associated with the financier, who died in a New York prison in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

When lawmakers asked about a photo of the former president relaxing in a hot tub with an unidentified woman, Bill Clinton said he did not know her. When asked if he had had a sexual relationship with her, he said no, a source told the BBC.

After speaking in New York, he released a video in which he largely repeated his opening statement, noting that he had no knowledge of Epsteinʼs crimes "no matter how many photos of me are shown".

The Clintonsʼ names are mentioned hundreds of times in “Epstein files”. But their presence in the materials does not indicate wrongdoing, and Epsteinʼs victims have never accused either Clinton of misconduct.

Bill Clintonʼs testimony came a day after his wife, former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, also appeared before the committee and said she had "no idea" about Epsteinʼs crimes.

