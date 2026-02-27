The head of SBU of the Zhytomyr region was sent to pre-trial detention center. He is involved in a corruption case

The head of SBU in the Zhytomyr region Volodymyr Kompanichenko was sent into custody with bail of almost UAH 7 million.

This is reported by Suspilne.

If bail is posted, he must appear when summoned, surrender his passport, wear an electronic bracelet, and not travel outside the region.

What is known about the case?

In May 2025, the state allocated UAH 1.4 billion for the construction of aircraft shelters. However, the SBU inspections revealed that the projects did not meet safety requirements, the shelters did not guarantee proper protection of aviation, and the cost of the work was significantly overstated.

Despite this, the contractors began to receive advance payments. In order to hide the embezzlement of funds and stop inspections, the commander of the Air Force Logistics Andriy Ukrainets turned to the head of the regional SBU department with a request to "assist" in bribing the leadership of military counterintelligence.

According to the investigation, he agreed and acted as a "guarantor" of the scheme, since he had previously involved one of the contractors. Law enforcement officers established that the defendants offered about UAH 13 million (1% of the financing amount) for concealing the embezzlement.

They also planned to involve "loyal" auditors to prepare fictitious conclusions on the quality of construction. On February 25, while trying to transfer some of the money, the participants in the scheme were detained. $320 thousand was seized from them.

