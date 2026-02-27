Politico: Orban may unblock €90 billion in EU loan to Ukraine in exchange for €16 billion loan for Hungary

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban may unblock a €90 billion EU loan to Ukraine if the European Commission approves Budapestʼs application for a €16 billion defense loan under the SAFE instrument.

Politico writes about this, citing sources.

According to the newspaperʼs sources, Orban is using the veto as a pressure tool to speed up approval of Hungaryʼs application, which is a €16 billion loan that Hungary wants to receive under the EUʼs new SAFE defense program.

In addition, in a letter to European Council President Antonio Costa, the Hungarian Prime Minister hinted that he might abandon the blockade if Brussels officially assesses the damage caused to the Druzhba oil pipeline in Ukraine.

At the same time, diplomats warn that Budapestʼs position may be broader and relate not only to the pipeline. According to them, Hungaryʼs main goal is to approve the defense loan.

In parallel, the EU is discussing alternative options to circumvent the blockade. In particular, the Councilʼs lawyers drew attention to Article 327 of the EU treaties, which stipulates that countries that do not participate in enhanced cooperation should not impede its implementation by other member states.

On February 20, Hungary blocked a €90 billion loan to Ukraine, which EU leaders agreed to at a summit on December 18, 2025, and supported on February 11. Of this amount, €60 billion was planned to be allocated to strengthening defense and purchasing military equipment, and €30 billion to macro-financial assistance and budget support through the Ukraine Facility program.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.