The Verkhovna Rada adopted a law on strengthening social guarantees for military personnel and their families.

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted Law No. 13646 on Strengthening Social Guarantees for Military Personnel and Their Family Members in the second reading. The decision was supported by 246 MPs.

This is stated on the website of the Verkhovna Rada.

During their service, servicemen are guaranteed a salary, medical care, food, and necessary equipment. They can take leave for family reasons, and treatment and rehabilitation are carried out at the discretion of the Military Medical Council. The state also pays for housing, travel, and postal services.

After returning from service, the right to return to work is preserved — to a position no lower than the previous one. After being registered for military service, a person receives a payment in the amount of the average salary.

Military personnel are credited with full insurance and work experience, assisted with professional adaptation, and given the right to annual leave in the first year of work.

The document also establishes a clear rule for the families of those killed or missing: the total amount of assistance is UAH 15 million. If a serviceman is declared missing, his family receives payments of about UAH 120 000 per month, and if the death is confirmed, the remaining amount of the total UAH 15 million.

Military personnel who have returned from captivity will retain their payments and will be provided with material assistance during treatment and long-term inpatient care.

Military family members will have priority rights to employment, relocation assistance, and sick pay. In the event of injury or death, a one-time cash benefit is provided.

