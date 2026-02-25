The Verkhovna Rada adopted a bill on compensation for health damage to critical infrastructure workers due to the war

On February 25, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine supported in the first reading draft law No. 14303 on one-time monetary compensation for health damage for employees of critical infrastructure, civil service, and local authorities.

This is stated on the website of the Verkhovna Rada.

The decision was supported by 293 MPs. Now, workers in critical infrastructure (energy, transport, communications, etc.), their branches, as well as people who were directly affected at such facilities — even if they did not work there — will be able to receive assistance.

Those who build and maintain military fortifications were also taken into account. You can apply and receive assistance throughout the martial law and for three years after its end.

It was also clarified that if a person is assigned a higher disability group after a re-examination, they will be paid the difference. Also, from now on, if an enterprise is liquidated or the facility has not yet been entered into the register, this will no longer be a reason for refusing payment.

