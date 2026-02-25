Ukraine receives diplomatic protest from US over attack on Russian oil terminal in Novorossiysk

Ukraine received a diplomatic protest from the United States over the attack on the Russian oil terminal in Novorossiysk in November last year.

This was reported by the Ambassador of Ukraine to Washington Olha Stefanishyna, Bloomberg reports.

The attack targeted the Caspian Oil Pipeline terminal of the Russian company CPC in the Black Sea city of Novorossiysk. The attack allegedly affected some of the American investments that pass through Kazakhstan.

CPC transports some of Russiaʼs oil and accounts for nearly 80% of Kazakhstanʼs oil exports, including companies such as “Chevron”, “Exxon Mobil” and “Shell”. After the strike, Kazakhstan was forced to reduce its oil transportation and production.

The ambassador noted that the US State Department had urged Kyiv to "refrain from attacks on American interests". At the same time, she emphasized that this warning did not apply to strikes on Russiaʼs military or energy infrastructure in general, but only to the specific case in Novorossiysk.

CPC (Caspian Pipeline Consortium) is an oil pipeline operator that pumps oil from Kazakhstan through Russia to the Black Sea through a pipeline for further sale to other countries.

