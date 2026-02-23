Demonstration ammunition exploded in Dnipro lyceum, two children injured

An explosion occurred in one of the Dnipro lyceums during a demonstration of demonstration ammunition, injuring two children.

This is reported by the city police.

Police arrived immediately at the scene. Two minors suffered minor injuries from the explosion.

As Anna, whose son studies at the lyceum, told Suspilne, the students at first thought there was a flyover because plaster was falling.

"A bunch of children went to the hospital with their parents because their ears hurt. I understand that they were showing some kind of weapon. There was a lesson, and something went wrong. At that time, there was an alarm, everyone was in a shelter in the basement, the high school students were having a lesson. My son was two walls away, so he heard the explosion, but he was not injured," the woman said.

She added that she is currently trying to find out, together with other parents of schoolchildren, how classes will be held on February 24. Perhaps, according to her, the format of the lessons will be changed.

The director of the lyceum Inna told reporters that the incident occurred during scheduled practical classes on "Defense of Ukraine". The topic was "Small Arms and Military Equipment".

"When the air raid alarm sounded, all the children and teachers went down to the shelter. During the practical exercises, a demonstration of a grenade dummy was taking place. And during the demonstration, something exploded and there was smoke. The children were transferred to another location, the doors were opened to eliminate the smoke," she said.

According to the principal, one of the students suffered a bruised leg during the evacuation and sought medical attention.

She also added that the ammunition dummies were brought to the practical classes by employees of the Shevchenkivsky TRC, which together with teachers conduct classes on the subject "Defense of Ukraine". An internal investigation is currently underway.

