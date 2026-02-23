“Isnʼt all this too early?” Zelensky reacted for the first time to the interview with the former commander of the Zaluzhny

President Volodymyr Zelensky reacted for the first time to an interview with former Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhny, where he accused the president of the failure of the 2023 counteroffensive.

Zelensky commented on this interview in a conversation with an AFP journalist.

"I simply think that discussing the details that Valerii Fedorovych [Zalyzhny] talked about today is also very ugly. Because no one benefits from this. After all, itʼs about our army, itʼs fighting today. And he wonʼt look good if he talks about it. So... well, he said whatʼs he said," he said.

The president added that he had not spoken to Zaluzhny since the publication of his interview. When asked about opinion polls showing that Zaluzhny could become his main competitor in the elections, he replied that he needed to focus on other things right now.

"Who said that I would definitely go to the elections? No one said that I would go and that I wouldnʼt. People will definitely react to everything and everyone. Judging by how someone lives, who was where and what they did," Zelensky noted.

On February 18, in an interview with Associates Press, Zaluzhny said that the 2023 Ukrainian counteroffensive, a plan he developed with the support of the NATO partners, failed because President Volodymyr Zelensky and other officials failed to allocate the necessary resources.

