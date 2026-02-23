The best film of the year according to the BAFTA-2026 version was "One Battle After Another", and among documentaries, the film about the Russian beat the work of Mstyslav Chernov.

"One Battle After Another" also won in the categories "Adapted Screenplay", "Cinematography" and "Editing". And its director Paul Anderson became best director according to the award version.

The Danish-Czech film "Mr. Nobody Against Putin," about propaganda in a Russian elementary school, won in the "Documentary" category. Mstyslav Chernov was nominated in the same category with his film "2000 Meters to Andriivka".

Winners of other nominations:

Best Actress – Jessie Buckley (“Hamnet”);

Best Actor – Robert Aramayo (“I Swear”);

Best Animated Film — “Zootopia 2”;

Best Foreign Language Film – “Sentimental Value”;

Best Original Screenplay — “Sinners” Ryan Kugle;

Best Supporting Actress – Wunmi Mosaku “Sinners”;

Best British Short Film – “This is Endometriosis”;

Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema — Claire Binns;

Best British Animated Short Film – “Two Black Boys in Paradise”;

Best Supporting Actor — Sean Penn "One Battle After Another";

best visual effects — "Avatar: Fire and Ashes";

Best Original Score — "Sinners";

best childrenʼs and family film — "Bung";

Best Casting — "I Swear" Lauren Evans;

Best Makeup and Hairstyling — “Frankenstein”;

Outstanding debut by a British screenwriter, director or producer — “My Fatherʼs Shadow”;

Best Costume Design — “Frankenstein”.

